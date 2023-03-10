CHICAGO -- Ohio State freshman Brice Sensabaugh will not play in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals against Michigan State on Friday because of knee soreness.

Sensabaugh had played in each of the first two days of the tournament. The 6-foot-6 forward had nine points during Wednesday's 65-57 victory over Wisconsin and scored 16 points on 8-for-14 shooting in Thursday's surprising 73-69 win over Iowa.

The Buckeyes are 15-18 going into their quarterfinal matchup with the Spartans.

Sensabaugh is averaging a team-high 16.3 points per game this season along with 5.4 rebounds. He is considered a first-round prospect for this year's NBA draft if he decides to go pro.