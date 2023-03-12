Kansas coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday and returned home, the school announced. He is expected to rejoin the team this week in advance of the NCAA tournament.

Self missed the Big 12 tournament after going to the hospital Wednesday night complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns.

The University of Kansas Health System released a statement detailing its procedure.

"KU coach Bill Self was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System today in good condition," the release read. "He arrived at the emergency department Wednesday evening March 8, complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Clinical service chief for cardiovascular medicine and interventional cardiologist Dr. Mark Wiley said coach Self underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries. Coach Self responded well to the procedure and is expected to make a full recovery."

Self confirmed in a statement he plans to rejoin the team.

"I'm so thankful for the amazing staff at the University of Kansas Health System for the excellent care I received," he said. "I am proud of our team and coaching staff for how they have handled this and am excited to be back with them as the best time of the season gets underway."

Kansas lost in the Big 12 tournament championship game Saturday, but the Jayhawks are still expected to receive a 1-seed in Sunday's NCAA tournament bracket. They won the Big 12 regular-season title and enter Selection Sunday at 27-7 overall, 13-5 in the Big 12.