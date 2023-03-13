Detroit Mercy is eliminated from the Horizon League tournament as Antoine Davis falls three points shy of Pete Maravich's all-time scoring record. (1:33)

"Pistol" Pete Maravich's Division I career scoring record could be preserved after the CBI decided against inviting Detroit Mercy and star Antoine Davis to the postseason event.

Davis, who has 3,664 career points, is three shy of Maravich's NCAA mark of 3,667, which he achieved in three seasons at LSU. Davis, a fifth-year star at Detroit Mercy this year, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a 71-66 loss at Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals that would have tied Maravich's record.

Indiana State is the No. 1 seed in the tournament.

"After evaluating all of the nuances over the past week, we decided to proceed with a 16-team bracket without Detroit," Rick Giles, president of the Gazelle Group, told ESPN on Sunday after the CBI revealed its bracket.

But Detroit Mercy hasn't given up on securing a postseason opportunity. Another opportunity could materialize Monday. A new event called the PS8 could become an option for the Titans, according to the school. Detroit Mercy finished 14-19 and 9-11 in the Horizon League this season.

"We are awaiting word on if there is an offer from there," Detroit Mercy spokesman P.J. Gradowski told ESPN on Sunday.

Davis' pursuit of Maravich's record intensified as he entered the Horizon League tournament with a real shot at history. Davis' critics, however, pointed to the additional years and his access to the 3-point line -- Maravich played without one -- as reason to question the validity of the record if he had achieved it.

Following their conference tournament loss, both Davis and his father, Mike Davis, Detroit Mercy's head coach, said they would have been open to participating in the CBI.

"The NCAA tournament is the goal," Antoine Davis said after the loss to Youngstown State. "I wouldn't have a problem with [the CBI]. I'm sure none of my teammates would have a problem with it."

Without an invitation, however, Maravich's record is safe. For now.