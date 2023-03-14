Delaware star guard Jameer Nelson Jr., son of the former Saint Joseph's star and NBA veteran, entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning.

Blue Hens coach Martin Ingelsby confirmed the news in a statement.

"Jameer has been a great ambassador for our basketball program," Ingelsby said. "He's a CAA champion, first team all-league performer, and a tremendous teammate and leader. He plans on graduating this summer from the University of Delaware and will explore his options in the transfer portal. We will support him as he goes through his process."

Nelson, a 6-foot-1 guard who began his career at George Washington, was one of the best mid-major players in the country this season and will be one of the most sought-after players in the portal. He averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, earning first-team All-CAA honors.

Nelson finished the season playing some of his best basketball, scoring 38 points against UNC Wilmington and following it up with 30 points against North Carolina A&T. Nelson also scored 28 against Northeastern in the CAA tournament.

Nelson helped lead Delaware to the NCAA tournament in 2022, when the Blue Hens lost to Villanova in the first round.