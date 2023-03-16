Kansas coach Bill Self will miss Thursday's game against Howard as he continues to progress well from a recent health issue, the school announced.

Self missed the Big 12 tournament after undergoing a heart procedure last week. He arrived at the hospital March 8 after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. Self "underwent a standard heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries," the University of Kansas Health System said last week.

He was discharged from the hospital Sunday night and said he was excited to rejoin the team this week.

Assistant coach Norm Roberts served as acting head coach during the Big 12 tournament and will do so again Thursday.

Roberts provided an update on Self during Wednesday's media availability.

"He's doing well today," he said. "He was at practice today, he was at practice last night and all of our meetings. He's doing well, he's getting better all the time. We're hopeful and everything is day-to-day with him, but if you ask our guys he got after them pretty good today so he was doing really well."

"He's getting his rest and that stuff," Roberts added. "Maybe he thinks I talk too much so he's letting me talk more. But he's back getting rest right now. He's doing good though.

Self, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, has guided Kansas to two national championships and four Final Four appearances -- including last season's title game win over North Carolina.