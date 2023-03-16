DES MOINES, Iowa -- Kansas advanced in the first round of the NCAA tournament without Bill Self. They might have to try again without their longtime coach in Saturday's second round.

Norm Roberts filled in for Self for the fourth straight game as the Jayhawks, the top seed in the West, beat Howard 96-68. Afterward, Roberts said he wasn't certain whether Self would coach in Saturday's game against either Arkansas or Illinois.

"He's doing good,'' Roberts said. "It's all day-to-day on how he feels. It's the doctor's decision. He's been able to spend time with the guys and practice and that type stuff. So he's doing good.''

The Jayhawks announced Thursday morning that Self would not coach against Howard. Self also missed Kansas' three games in the recent Big 12 tournament after going to the hospital complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization and had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries and was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday.

"He's doing doctor's wishes and hopefully we get back and hear from him first thing and what he liked out there and what he didn't like,'' Kansas guard Gradey Dick said.

Self will undoubtedly like that Kansas scored a season-high 96 points against the Bison. Dick, a freshman, had his first career double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The win was the 16th straight for Kansas in the first round of the NCAA tournament.