ALBANY, N.Y. -- After his final game of his third season at Iona, Rick Pitino didn't know whether he'd be back for a fourth - or if he'd be coaching somewhere else.

The 70-year-old Pitino, who reached the NCAA Tournament with Iona for the second time after a long, storied Hall of Fame career at Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA, remains St. John's No. 1 target, sources told ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

The two sides have had discussions, but no deal has been finalized at this point, sources said, but the search has remained focused on Pitino and no other serious candidates have emerged.

But will he stay at Iona or will he go?

"I really don't have an answer to it, to be honest with ya," Pitino said. "I have no idea if it is or isn't because I've focused everything on this game."

For a half, it looked like Pitino might have gotten his first-ever win as a double-digit seed as a head coach. Iona led Connecticut at halftime, 39-37 - a half he called the best half his team has played all year.

But that would not last. Connecticut more-than-doubled up Iona in the second half, coasting to an 87-63 win sending Pitino into the coaching questions he fielded as often the day before the Gaels' first round NCAA game as he did afterward.

Before he arrived at the podium for his postgame press conference, Pitino walked through the hallways of MVP Arena in Albany. He wished luck to a Drake basketball player - Drake and Miami were playing the following game - and then stopped to talk for a brief moment with P.J. Carlesimo, the former Seton Hall head coach and now-ESPN and radio analyst. Flanked by an armed police officer, Pitino walked by the Iona band before he ran into Connecticut coach Dan Hurley.

He and Hurley embraced, and he told Hurley "Win it all. Win it all. You've got the team to do it."

It's something he'd repeat moments later on the dais, saying he believed the Huskies had the attributes in place to potentially win a national championship.

Pitino said he wasn't becoming emotional on the podium when he was asked about his future. He later talked about being exonerated in the Louisville basketball scandal and how it took years away from his career. He said he's cherished his past - both the successes and the mistakes he made and where he is now. On Thursday, Pitino said he would consider coaching for another decade.

Pitino had a 293-140 record at Louisville with three Final Fours and a national championship; a 219-50 record at Kentucky with three Final Fours and a national title, 42-23 at Providence with a Final Four and a 91-51 record at Boston University following a six-game stint at Hawaii. He also coached in the NBA with the Knicks and Celtics and for two seasons in Greece at Panathinaikos.

All leading to his last three seasons at Iona, where he went 64-22 with two NCAA Tournament appearances and may be on the move again.

"The present is where we're at right now and it's disappointing for my guys because they're a great group of kids," Pitino said. "And the future, I really have no idea what the future may bring because I got to look at the grand scheme of things about winning and winning is very important because we all work so hard, every coach works so hard.

"And we played almost a perfect game, best half of the season."

When he was pushed about whether or not he had a stay-or-go timeline to go to Iona or St. John's or perhaps even elsewhere, he again had no answer.

"I really haven't put any thought into it at all. I hear the question from you and I think when you start thinking ahead, you always fail," Pitino said. "We put a lot of effort into this game and I don't know. I don't know if it's right for me, another job. I don't know that."

Pitino then acknowledged the conversations around St. John's - before saying he's never seen St. John's. Perhaps he meant in its current form, because Pitino then launched into a story about coaching against legendary St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca in 1987.

After telling the story - Pitino always has a story - he circled back to something that might show some of his thinking.

"You don't buy houses without looking at the garage, the upstairs, the kitchen and everything," Pitino said. "You don't just buy a house."

About 20 minutes later, his press conference concluded, Pitino left - guard at his side, gaggle of media walking behind him - stopping to briefly chat with a couple of media members before entering into the Iona locker room and his sports information director saying he wouldn't be doing any more interviews.

Was that the last time he'll walk into Iona's locker room after a game as the team's head coach? Pitino said he doesn't know. He doesn't have a timetable for it.