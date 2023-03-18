Bill Self will not coach in Kansas' second-round NCAA tournament game Saturday against Arkansas, the school announced.

Self continues to recover from a procedure last week after complaining of chest tightness and balance concerns. He underwent a heart catheterization, had two stents placed for the treatment of blocked arteries and was discharged from the University of Kansas Health System on Sunday.

Assistant Norm Roberts will once again serve as acting head coach for the Jayhawks, as he has since the Big 12 tournament.

Roberts, 57, also replaced Self for four games during the season when Self was suspended by Kansas as part of self-imposed sanctions stemming from the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption.

Self, 60, has been attending Kansas practices since the Jayhawks arrived in Des Moines, Iowa. Roberts said that because he has, the Jayhawks' routine hasn't changed much.

Kansas defeated Howard 96-68 in the first round Thursday.