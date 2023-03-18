After a first round that saw a record number of last-second game-winners and a historic upset by a 16-seed (Fairleigh Dickinson), how does the Saturday's second-round action follow it up?

There are injury and availability concerns surrounding each of the top teams: Stars Marcus Sasser (Houston) and Brandon Miller (Alabama) are nursing groin injuries; Kansas coach Bill Self is once again out, still recovering from last week's heart procedure.

What do Thursday's first-round darlings, 15-seed Princeton and 13-seed Furman, have in store today? The Tigers take on Missouri, while the Paladins go up against San Diego State. And can 10-seed Penn State continue its hot shooting efforts against 2-seed and Big 12 tournament champions Texas? -- Jeff Borzello