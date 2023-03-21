Boston College has agreed to a two-year contract extension for basketball coach Earl Grant through the 2028-29 season, it was announced Tuesday.

Grant has shown steady progress in his two seasons with the Eagles, as BC finished 16-17 this year and 9-11 in ACC play -- the most conference wins by the Eagles since the 2010-11 season. That followed a 13-20 mark in Grant's first season, which included a run to the ACC tournament quarterfinals.

"Earl has done an outstanding job leading our men's basketball program over the last two seasons and we are looking forward to him doing so for many years to come," athletic director Blake James said in a statement. "I am excited to watch our program continue to grow under his leadership. Earl is not only an outstanding coach but a true leader for our young men. We can all be proud of the program and culture he and his staff are building."

For 2023-24, Boston College expects to bring back a strong core that projects to include forward Quinten Post (15.1 ppg), guard Jaeden Zackery (10.7 ppg) and Prince Aligbe (6.1 ppg).

Grant's recruiting at Boston College has significantly upgraded the roster. His 2022-23 class was considered top 30 by major recruiting services and was one of the most decorated classes in school history.

Boston College beat three ranked teams this season -- a first for the program in the past 14 years. That included a signature home win over No. 6 Virginia on Feb. 22 that culminated with fans storming the court. Grant said after that game that every job he has worked at has had "some kind of breakthrough" win in Year 2 and that "I thought this was a big step for our program."

Grant came to Boston College after seven seasons at College of Charleston, where he went 127-89 over seven years. Charleston reached the NCAA tournament in 2017 and averaged 25 wins over a three-year span from 2016-17 to 2018-19.