Wyoming star big man Graham Ike entered the transfer portal Tuesday, immediately becoming one of the most sought-after transfers in the country.

Ike, a 6-foot-9 power forward, averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 2021-22, helping lead the Cowboys to the NCAA tournament. He tallied 14 double-doubles during the campaign, including 33 points and 10 rebounds against Boise State, 25 points and 11 rebounds against Stanford and 26 points and 10 rebounds against Washington.

Ike went for 17 points and nine rebounds in an NCAA tournament loss to Indiana.

For his efforts, Ike was selected first-team All-Mountain West by the media and was picked as the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year in the fall.

However, Ike ended up missing the entire 2022-23 season with an injury to his lower right leg. Initially expected to miss just two months, he shut it down in early February and took a redshirt year.

Ike is the eighth Wyoming player to enter the transfer portal, with starters Jeremiah Oden and Xavier DuSell also leaving in the past week.