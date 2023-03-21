Wofford has removed the interim tag from Dwight Perry and made him the full-time head coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Perry took over for Jay McAuley in late November after McAuley took a leave of absence from the program. McAuley fully stepped down from his position in late December, although the school didn't provide a reason for his departure.

The Terriers finished the season 17-16 overall, going 8-10 in Southern Conference play.