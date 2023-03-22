Wichita State is expected to hire Oral Roberts' Paul Mills as its next coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected this week.

Mills has coached Oral Roberts the past six seasons, going 106-84 overall. He guided the Golden Eagles to the NCAA tournament in two of the last three years, including a Sweet 16 run as a 15-seed in 2021. Oral Roberts beat 2-seed Ohio State in the first round and 7-seed Florida in the second round, then took Arkansas to the wire before falling, 72-70, in the Sweet 16.

This season, Oral Roberts went 18-0 in the Summit League, winning both the regular-season and conference tournament titles. The Golden Eagles took a 30-4 record into the NCAA tournament before losing to 5-seed Duke in the first round.

Prior to taking over at Oral Roberts, Mills was on Scott Drew's staff at Baylor for 14 years. He was part of one of the greatest program turnarounds in college basketball history, helping lead the Bears to seven NCAA tournaments, four Sweet 16s and two Elite Eight appearances.

Mills replaces Isaac Brown, who was fired earlier this month after three seasons with the Shockers.