North Carolina big man Armando Bacot will return for a fifth season with the Tar Heels, he told Stadium on Wednesday.

Bacot, who is among the 15 finalists for the Wooden Award, averaged 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds this season. The Tar Heels (20-13) decided not to play in the NIT after failing to make the NCAA tournament field for the first time since 2010.

"I'm using my last year of eligibility." Bacot told Stadium. "I felt it was the right decision for my future. ... The primary reason I am coming back is because I don't want to leave North Carolina this way. But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that."

The AP third-team All-America selection was hampered by ankle injuries multiple times during the season. He has averaged 13.7 points and 10.1 rebounds in his four seasons with North Carolina.