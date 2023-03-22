Andrew Funk drains eight 3-pointers in the Nittany Lions' decisive victory over Texas A&M. (0:58)

Notre Dame is finalizing a deal to make Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry the school's next men's basketball head coach, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

Shrewsberry will sign a seven-year contract with the Fighting Irish, sources told ESPN. He turned down a lucrative long-term contract extension from Penn State, sources said, with the pull of going back home being a factor in his decision.

This season, Shrewsberry helped lead the Nittany Lions to the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011. They won five of their last six regular-season games before making a run to the Big Ten tournament championship game, where they lost to Purdue. Penn State received a 10-seed in the NCAA tournament, but upset 7-seed Texas A&M in the first round before falling to 2-seed Texas in the second round.

The Nittany Lions finished 23-14 overall, 10-10 in the Big Ten.

For Shrewsberry, 46, taking over at Notre Dame is a return home to the state where he grew up and started his coaching career. An Indianapolis native, Shrewsberry attended Hanover College before spending time as an assistant at Wabash College and DePauw University. His first head coaching job came at Indiana University South Bend, where he spent two seasons.

Shrewsberry joined Brad Stevens' staff at Butler in 2007 and then moved to Matt Painter's staff at Purdue before rejoining Stevens with the Boston Celtics. He returned to college as an assistant under Painter for two more seasons before landing the Penn State job in 2021.

Considered one of the sharpest offensive minds in college basketball, Shrewsberry helped produce consistently effective offenses at Purdue and then helped craft the nation's No. 13-ranked offense in adjusted efficiency at Penn State this season.

At Notre Dame, Shrewsberry replaces Mike Brey, who announced in January he would be stepping down after 23 seasons at the helm. Brey led the Fighting Irish to 13 NCAA tournaments, three Sweet 16s and two Elite Eight appearances.