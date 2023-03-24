Drew Timme goes for 36 points in Gonzaga's win over UCLA to advance to the Elite Eight. (0:57)

LAS VEGAS -- Julian Strawther hit a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left to answer a 3-pointer by UCLA's Amari Bailey, lifting 3-seed Gonzaga to a wild 79-76 NCAA tournament win over UCLA Thursday night in the Sweet 16.

"It's moments like that you can't make up," said Strawther, a Las Vegas native. "Those are literally the moments you dream of. To even make a shot like that in March Madness and just to be back home in Vegas is like the cherry on top."

The Bruins (31-6), the West Region's No. 2 seed, stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the final 1:05 and took a 76-75 lead on Bailey's 3-pointer with 12.2 seconds left.

The Zags (31-5) brought the ball up the floor and Strawther stepped into a 3-pointer, sending Gonzaga fans to their feet.

Gonzaga's Malachi Smith stole the ball from UCLA's Tyger Campbell, but Strawther only hit 1 of 2 free throws at the other end, giving the Bruins a chance.

Campbell's 3-pointer at the buzzer hit the back of the rim, sending the Zags rushing off the bench and into the Elite Eight against UConn on Saturday.

Strawther's shot, off a drop pass, was reminiscent of the one Villanova's Kris Jenkins made to clinch the 2016 national championship.

"Every game, try not to get too high, try not to get too low," said UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr., who had 29 points and 11 rebounds. "He hit a big shot and we lost."

It's the second time Gonzaga has beaten UCLA on a last-second shot in the NCAA tournament. Jalen Suggs crushed the Bruins the last time, hitting a running 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Zags to the 2021 national championship game.

The flurry of a finish started off more like a prize fight, each team taking its turn landing blows in a game of wild swings. UCLA led by 13 at the half, but Gonzaga led by 10 with 2:30 left in game. Then UCLA didn't make a shot for more than 12 minutes, and still but rallied to lead 76-75 with 13 seconds left.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme had a game-high 36 points and 13 rebounds. He's the third player with 35 points and 10 rebounds in the Sweet 16 or later since 1985, and the first since Loyola Marymount's Bo Kimble in the 1990 Elite Eight, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Zags turned up the defensive pressure after UCLA's hot-shooting first half and led by eight, but Jaquez scored on a three-point play and a layup to cut it 74-71 with 45 seconds left. Timme then missed two free throws, setting up Bailey's shot.

Thankfully for Gonzaga, Strawther was on the mark with his long 3-pointer, sending them to the Elite Eight for the fifth time under coach Mark Few.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.