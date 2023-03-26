Florida Atlantic gets clutch baskets and a defensive stop to hold off Kansas State as the Owls advance to their first Final Four. (0:52)

NEW YORK -- Alijah Martin, Vlad Goldin and ninth-seeded Florida Atlantic became the first and lowest-seeded men's basketball team to reach this year's Final Four as the Owls withstood another huge game by Kansas State's Markquis Nowell to beat the Wildcats 79-76 on Saturday night.

FAU (35-3), making just its second appearance in the NCAA tournament, won the East Region at Madison Square Garden and will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday's South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

The Owls entered the tournament at 300-1 to win the championship at Caesars Sportsbook and would be the longest shot to win the tournament since seeding began in 1979, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

"I expect the prognosticators to pick us fifth in the Final Four," fifth-year FAU coach Dusty May said.

FAU, the winningest team in Division I this season, had never won an NCAA tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits. The Owls are the first No. 9 seed to reach the Final Four since Wichita State in 2013 and the ninth No. 9 seed or lower to make it that far since 1979.

Nowell, the 5-foot-8 native New Yorker, was incredible again at Madison Square Garden, collecting 30 points, 12 assists and 5 steals, coming off a Sweet 16 game in which he set the NCAA tournament record with 19 assists. He didn't get enough help this time.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin was the only other player in double figures for Kansas State (26-10) with 14 points. Keyontae Johnson, the Wildcats' leading scorer, fouled out with nine points.

9-Seeds or Lower in Final Four Florida Atlantic is the ninth No. 9 seed or lower to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979. None of the previous eight made it to the title game. Year Team Made Final? 2023 9 Fla. Atlantic ? 2021 11 UCLA No 2018 11 Loyola Chi. No 2016 10 Syracuse No 2013 9 Wichita St. No 2011 11 VCU No 2006 11 G. Mason No 1986 11 LSU No 1979 9 Penn No *Since Seeding Began in 1979

Martin scored 17 points, including a huge 3 down the stretch; the 7-foot-1 Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds; and Michael Forrest made four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Owls, who held steady as the Wildcats made a late push.

Cam Carter made a 3 from the wing with 22.8 seconds left to cut FAU's lead to 75-74, and Kansas State fouled and sent Forrest to the line with 17.9 seconds left. The senior made both to make it a three-point game.

Nowell found Tomlin inside for a layup with 8.6 seconds left to cut the lead to one, and again K-State sent Forrest to the line. With 6.9 seconds left, he made them both.

With no timeouts left, Nowell rushed down the court, gave up the ball to Ismael Massoud outside the 3-point line and never got it back. FAU's Johnell Davis swiped it away and time ran out.

The Owls rushed the floor to celebrate a historic moment for the school. FAU didn't even have a basketball program until the late 1980s and has been a Division I school for only the past 30 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.