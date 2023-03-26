Texas big man Dylan Disu has been ruled out for the Longhorns' Elite Eight matchup against Miami because of a foot injury.

Disu averaged 22.5 points in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, but because of the injury, he missed all but two minutes of his team's 83-71 win over Xavier in the Sweet 16 on Friday.

Disu suffered the injury against Penn State in the second round.

Disu has made an impact on a Texas team that has connected on 54% of its shots inside the arc this season with Disu on the floor, per hooplens.com.

Texas acting head coach Rodney Terry had said that he would use a committee to replace Disu if he couldn't play against the Hurricanes.

"It could be [Brock Cunningham]. It could be, obviously, [Christian Bishop]; [he] played really well for us. Timmy Allen had to play a little more inside for us, as well. I always say to our guys, 'We're all we need. We're all we got.' You know what I mean? We'll find somebody ready to go, and we'll band together like brothers and we'll go out and compete against a really, really good Miami team," he said.

Bishop will get the first opportunity, sliding into the starting lineup when it was released about an hour before tipoff in Kansas City. The native of nearby Lee's Summit, Missouri, scored 18 points in Friday night's win over the Musketeers.

ESPN's Myron Medcalf and The Associated Press contributed to this report.