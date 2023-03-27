Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler entered the transfer portal Monday afternoon, becoming one of the most sought-after point guards on the transfer market.

Wheeler started 43 games over the past two seasons for John Calipari, after spending the first two seasons of his college career at Georgia. He was a key player for Kentucky during the 2021-22 season, starting nearly every game for a Wildcats team that earned a 2-seed in the NCAA tournament. He averaged 10.1 points and 6.9 assists.

This past season, Wheeler shared the point guard duties with five-star freshman Cason Wallace, but still averaged 9.5 points and 6.3 assists through the first 15 games of the season -- while also shooting a career-best 38.5% from 3-point range. Wheeler then suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss a mid-January game against Tennessee, before seeing his minutes fluctuate the rest of the month and then suffering an ankle injury in early February that shut him down for the rest of the season.

Prior to transferring to Kentucky, the 5-foot-10 point guard from Houston was an All-SEC selection and ranked fourth nationally in assists during his sophomore season at Georgia.

He chose Kentucky over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State back in May 2021.

Calipari and the Wildcats are bringing in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, a group that includes elite playmaking guards D.J. Wagner and Robert Dillingham.

Kentucky finished 22-12 this season, losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament to Kansas State.