Dariq Whitehead shows out on the defensive side with a block, then comes down and drains the 3-pointer. (0:25)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead is entering the NBA draft, he announced Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 8.3 points and shot a team-best 42.9% from 3-point range in 28 games this season.

Whitehead missed the first four games while recovering from an offseason foot injury then missed another four games during the ACC schedule with a sprain to his lower left leg. Those affected his ability to develop over the course of the season.

In a statement from the school, coach Jon Scheyer said Whitehead is "just scratching the surface on who he's going to be" and supports Whitehead's decision.

Whitehead scored 16 points in a win over eventual Final Four team Miami in the ACC tournament then had four steals in the title game win against Virginia. He had 13 points off the bench in a career-best 33 minutes in the second-round NCAA tournament loss to Tennessee.