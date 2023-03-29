Temple has hired Adam Fisher, who spent the last two seasons on Micah Shrewsberry's staff at Penn State, as its next head coach.

The Owls officially announced the move on Wednesday afternoon and will introduce Fisher next week.

"I am truly honored and humbled by the amazing opportunity to become a part of the Temple family," Fisher said. "I could not be more excited to lead one of the nation's most legendary programs in Temple Men's Basketball."

Fisher, a Bucks County, Pennsylvania native, has been part of several successful staffs during his time in college coaching. Prior to joining Shrewsberry's staff as associate head coach in 2021, he spent six seasons under Jim Larranaga at Miami. Fisher has also been on staff at Boston University and Villanova, the latter under Jay Wright.

"As the search for our next head men's basketball coach began, we set out to find a candidate who is [a] good person with clear values and integrity," athletic director Arthur Johnson said. "We also sought coaches who had demonstrated success in evaluating, recruiting, and developing student-athletes on and off the court. After spending time with Adam and his wife, Rebecca, and learning more about his extensive connections and relationships in Philadelphia and other areas of the country, I am confident we have found the right person to lead Temple men's basketball. We look forward to welcoming Coach Fisher to the Temple Community and returning to the NCAA Tournament under his leadership."

Fisher will replace Aaron McKie, who failed to go to the NCAA tournament in his four seasons at Temple. The Owls were last in the NCAA tournament in 2019 under Fran Dunphy.