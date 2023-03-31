The story isn't over for Dusty May and the Florida Atlantic men's basketball team.

The school confirmed Thursday it has reached a long-term deal with May, who has led his team to a historic run to the Final Four at this year's NCAA tournament.

May, a fifth-year coach, is currently in his second contract with the school. This is his first head-coaching role after assistant-coaching stints at the University of Florida and Louisiana Tech, among others.

May has developed deep ties to the state of Florida. His oldest son, Jack, is a walk-on for the Gators' men's basketball team and his son Charlie plays for Central Florida. His youngest son is currently in high school.

Earlier in the week, when asked if he intended to stay, May told ESPN that he was "very, very happy here [at FAU]" and that he "love[s] our players. I love this area and I love what I do every single day here."

FAU will play in its first Final Four on Saturday night when it will face San Diego State. The Owls, who began playing Division I basketball in 1993, have one previous appearance in the NCAA tournament, in 2002.