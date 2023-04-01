American University is targeting George Mason assistant Duane Simpkins as the school's next head coach, and a deal is expected to come together in the near future, sources told ESPN.

Simpkins brings deep ties to the area from his time as an assistant, a high school coach and a star player at Maryland.

Simpkins spent the past eight years at George Mason and helped lure top talent to the men's basketball program under both Kim English and former coach Dave Paulsen. He served three seasons at UNC Greensboro prior to joining Mason, a stint that included roles as both assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

He broke into college as Towson's coordinator of basketball operations under Pat Skerry.

Simpkins' local ties include stints as the head high school coach at St. Albans in Washington D.C from 2007 to 2011. Prior to that he was at Sidwell Friends School from 2005 to 2007.

Simpkins was a McDonald's All-American at the fabled DeMatha Catholic High School under Hall of Fame coach Morgan Wootten. He later starred at Maryland, where he was a three-year starter and team captain under Gary Williams.

He would replace Mike Brennan, who went 125-166 over 10 seasons and was let go earlier this week. American last reached the NCAA tournament in 2014, Brennan's first season.

American finished 17-15 this season, going 7-11 in the Patriot League.