Houston guard Tramon Mark announced Saturday he plans to enter the transfer portal, while also declaring for the NBA draft.

Mark started all 37 games for the 33-4 Cougars this season, averaging 10.1 points.

"I am excited for the next steps of my journey," Mark said. "I will continue to work to be the best person I can, both on and off the floor."

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson released a statement Saturday afternoon confirming Mark's departure.

"Houston Basketball thanks Tramon for all his contributions to our program during the last three seasons," Sampson said. "We wish him and his family all the best in the future."

A 6-foot-5 guard, Mark has been a key piece for Houston each of the last three seasons. He averaged 7.8 points in a reserve role as a freshman before averaging 10.1 points in seven games as a sophomore. Mark then underwent shoulder surgery last December and missed the rest of the season.

He returned this season as a mainstay for Houston, helping lead the Cougars to a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. Mark played some of his best basketball in the NCAA tournament, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds in a second-round win over Auburn and then going for 14 points and five rebounds in a Sweet 16 loss to Miami.

Mark is the third Houston starter to depart since the end of the season, with AAC Player of the Year Marcus Sasser and projected top-10 pick Jarace Walker entering the NBA draft.