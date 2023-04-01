Delaware transfer Jameer Nelson Jr., son of the former Saint Joseph's star and NBA veteran, told ESPN he committed to TCU on Saturday night.

Nelson Jr. was one of the best guards in the portal. He plans to graduate in the summer, allowing him to be eligible immediately via the graduate transfer route.

A first-team All-CAA selection this season, Nelson was one of the elite mid-major guards in college basketball. He averaged 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists after putting up 13.7 points during the 2021-22 season.

Nelson, who is 6-foot-1 and began his career at George Washington, was putting up huge numbers down the stretch of the season. He scored 38 points against UNC Wilmington and then went for 30 points against North Carolina A&T, before scoring 28 against Northeastern in a CAA tournament win.

The Blue Hens struggled this season, but Nelson helped lead Delaware to the NCAA tournament in 2022.

At TCU, Nelson Jr. will replace guard Mike Miles Jr., who declared for the NBA draft earlier this week. Miles averaged 17.9 points this season, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors.