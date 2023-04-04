Enormous upsets, multiple game winners, Cinderella runs, a Final Four buzzer-beater -- how will Monday's national championship game between UConn and San Diego State cap one of the wildest NCAA tournaments in history?

Will it be the game that officially stamps UConn's admission into the blue bloods club? The Huskies might be there already, but a win on Monday night would mark their fifth national championship in the past 25 years, under three different coaches. It would also put an exclamation point on one of the most dominant March runs in recent memory.

Or will it be the game that cements San Diego State's status as one of the most consistently successful programs in the country? The Aztecs are perennial Mountain West favorites, they've won 108 games the past four seasons and are 59-11 in league play during that time. But this would be the final step.

The stage is set. Before the action begins, read what our experts think about Monday night's action. -- Jeff Borzello

