Baylor guard LJ Cryer plans to enter the transfer portal, he told ESPN on Monday.

Cryer has been a consistent contributor for the Bears the past two seasons and is one of the best 3-point shooters in the country.

This season, Cryer averaged 15 points per game and shot 41.5% from 3-point range, making 80 shots from behind the arc. He played in just 19 games in 2021-22 because of injury but put up 13.5 points while shooting 46.8% from 3.

A 6-foot-1 guard from Texas, Cryer earned third-team All-Big 12 honors this season. He showed he was capable of huge performances, scoring 28 points and making four 3s against UCLA in late November, and going for 23 points and 26 points in back-to-back wins over TCU and West Virginia in February -- making eight 3s in the win over the Mountaineers.

Cryer had a career-high 30 points in Baylor's second-round NCAA tournament loss to Creighton.

Coach Scott Drew could be forced to start an entirely new perimeter group next season, with Keyonte George declaring for the NBA draft and Adam Flagler's future plans uncertain. Baylor is bringing in five-star guard Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 14 in the ESPN 100) and top-40 guard Miro Little (No. 33), however.