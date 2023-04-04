MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl says he plans to return to the Badgers next season for his fifth year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-9 forward announced his decision on social media. Wahl is capitalizing on the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted players due to the pandemic.

"I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years ... but we're not finished," Wahl said in his announcement.

He added: "I can't wait to create new memories with this group of guys and this program."

Wahl averaged 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season after collecting 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22. He has made 32 starts each of the last two seasons and also started the majority of Wisconsin's games in 2020-21.

His decision comes after guard Jordan Davis announced via social media last week that he's entering the transfer portal. Davis started 18 games for Wisconsin this season and averaged 5.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Wisconsin went 20-15 and reached the NIT semifinals this season.