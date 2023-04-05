LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Newly crowned NCAA champion UConn will headline the 2024 Maui Invitational.

The field, announced on Tuesday, will be stacked once again, with North Carolina, Michigan State and Auburn joining the Huskies at the tiny Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 25-27.

The field also will include Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State and Memphis.

UConn completed one of the NCAA Tournament's most dominating runs on Monday night, rolling over San Diego State 76-59 for its sixth straight double-digit win in the bracket. The title was the Huskies' fifth, all since 1999. UConn also has won two Maui Invitational titles in that span.

The Huskies are ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, despite questions on what the roster will look like. Adama Sanogo could opt to leave, but Donovan Clingan -- if he returns -- is waiting in the wings and would immediately get preseason All-America attention despite coming off the bench this season.

UConn began its dominant NCAA Tournament stretch a week after losing in the Big East Tournament and settling for a No. 4 seed on Selection Sunday.

Arizona won the 2022 Maui Invitational in the tournament's return to the islands after being played in Las Vegas and Asheville, North Carolina, the past two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.