Creighton sophomore Ryan Nembhard plans to transfer, sources told ESPN.

Nembhard wasn't officially in the transfer portal as of Thursday afternoon, sources said, but he intends to enter his name in the portal.

A 6-foot Canada native, Nembhard immediately becomes one of the best point guards available. He started 64 games the past two seasons for Creighton, averaging 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists this past season and 11.3 points and 4.4 assists as a freshman.

Nembhard was crucial in the Bluejays' run to the Elite Eight this season, including finishing with 30 points and four 3-pointers in a second-round NCAA tournament win over Baylor. He also had 25 points and five assists in a win over Arkansas in the Maui Invitational in November.

He is the younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, who started his college career at Florida before transferring to Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are expected to be a potential destination for the younger Nembhard, as is Arizona, where former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd has been the head coach for two seasons.

Stadium first reported the news of Nembhard's departure.