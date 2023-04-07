Check out some of the top plays by Caleb Love at North Carolina last season. (2:01)

North Carolina transfer Caleb Love, one of the most talented players in the portal, announced his commitment to Michigan on Friday.

Love, a St. Louis native, was thought to be considering the Wolverines and home-state Missouri.

He averaged a career-high 16.7 points this season, shooting 37.8% from the field while also contributing 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

go rewrite your story kid...🙏🏽〽️ pic.twitter.com/bsUglz55GW — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) April 7, 2023

The former five-star recruit boosted his stock during North Carolina's run to the national championship game in 2022, averaging 18.8 points in six NCAA tournament games. He scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers against UCLA in the Sweet 16, then went for 28 points against Duke in the Final Four.

Instead of entering the NBA draft, Love returned to the Tar Heels for another season -- alongside three other starters from the 2022 title-game team. But after opening the season ranked No. 1, North Carolina proceeded to miss the NCAA tournament and finished 20-13.

Despite his inconsistencies in Chapel Hill, Love is a much-needed talent boost for Michigan coach Juwan Howard. The Wolverines already saw perimeter starters Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin declare for the NBA draft, while star big man Hunter Dickinson entered the transfer portal.

Love is Michigan's third transfer addition this offseason, following Nimari Burnett from Alabama and Tray Jackson from Seton Hall.