Former Butler basketball player Carlos "Scooby" Johnson Jr. was found not guilty of sexual battery by a jury in Indianapolis on Thursday, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Johnson had faced felony rape and sexual battery charges when the accusations were first made against him in 2021. Two rape charges against him were dropped earlier in the week before trial, according to the Star.

A woman had told police on Feb. 4, 2021, that Johnson had raped her. The woman was given a rape kit at a local hospital, and DNA analysis of blood found on Johnson's boxers matched the woman's and there was also a mixture of Johnson's DNA and the woman's in another sample, the newspaper reported in August 2021 off a police affidavit.

Johnson, who was named "Mr. Basketball" for Division 2 in Michigan in 2020, never played for the Bulldogs after suffering a torn ACL before the 2020-21 season, and he was no longer enrolled at Butler when the accusations were first reported.