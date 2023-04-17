Montana State has hired Point Loma's Matt Logie as its next head coach, the school announced Monday.

Logie received a four-year contract, sources told ESPN.

Logie replaces Danny Sprinkle, who led the Bobcats to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances before leaving for Utah State earlier this month.

Logie has been the head coach at Division II Point Loma for the last four seasons, going 82-23 and winning three conference championships. The Sea Lions went 29-4 this past season, finishing 20-0 in the PacWest Conference.

Before his time at Point Loma, Logie was the head coach at Division III Whitworth, where he went 194-35 in eight seasons at the helm.

Logie played his college ball at Lehigh, then began his coaching career with the Mountain Hawks in 2003. He helped recruit CJ McCollum to the school.