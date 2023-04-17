Check out the highlights that should make fans excited about Steven Ashworth transferring to Creighton. (2:42)

Utah State transfer Steven Ashworth committed to Creighton on Monday, giving the Bluejays men's basketball team one of the best available guards in the portal.

Ashworth chose Creighton over a list of finalists that also included Gonzaga, BYU, Oklahoma State and Washington. He recently visited the Bluejays' campus in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We are excited to add Steven, and his wife Peyton, to the Bluejay family," coach Greg McDermott said in a statement. "His ability to stretch the floor with the three-point shot and make great decisions with the pass is exactly what we were looking [for] in the point guard position. In addition, he possesses the necessary leadership skills that fit perfectly with our returning players. We can't wait to get him on campus and in Bluejay uniform!"

Ashworth earned first-team All-Mountain West honors this past season after averaging 16.2 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 43.4% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-1 guard made huge strides in each of his three seasons at Utah State, improving in points, rebounds, assists and 3-point shooting every season of his college career. He ranked in the top 10 nationally in both 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage. Ashworth is also a career 88.8% free throw shooter.

He's ranked No. 9 in ESPN's transfer rankings.

Creighton needed to replace Ryan Nembhard after the point guard entered the transfer portal earlier this month, and Ashworth should combine with Baylor Scheierman to form a dangerous perimeter duo. Scheierman announced last week he was taking advantage of his extra year of eligibility and returning to the Bluejays for another year. Trey Alexander and Arthur Kaluma are also expected to return, while Ryan Kalkbrenner faces a stay-or-go NBA draft decision.

Ashworth is Creighton's second transfer addition of the spring, following Virginia transfer Isaac Traudt. Traudt is a former ESPN 100 recruit who redshirted this past season in Charlottesville.