Former VCU guard Jayden Nunn told ESPN he has committed to play at Baylor next season.

Nunn picked Baylor over a final list of schools that included Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Penn State.

Nunn, arguably the top NBA prospect in the Atlantic 10 this season, averaged 9.3 points and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range.

A young sophomore at 19 years old, Nunn was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team. He elected to enter the transfer portal along with most of VCU's most significant contributors from last season following the departure of head coach Mike Rhoades for Penn State. VCU quickly moved to hire Utah State coach Ryan Odom.

"The coaching change made me reassess things," Nunn said Tuesday. "I felt like Coach Odom is going to build something great at VCU, I really do. I'm impressed with what he's planning, but Baylor felt like it's where I need to be. I felt at home there."

The 6-foot-4 Nunn's ability to generate turnovers, explosiveness as a finisher and diverse shot-making prowess give him significant two-way versatility in multiguard lineups at Baylor. Nunn said coach Scott Drew's history of developing guards for the NBA partially played a role in his decision to commit to Baylor.

"It's definitely part of the story," Nunn said. "The NBA is my mission, and I know what Coach Drew and his staff have done there in Waco. But I want to enjoy the experience too, the games and culture matter to me. I connected with the people there in a way that goes beyond the NBA. I hope we do something special. I think we will."