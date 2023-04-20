Mikey Williams, an elite basketball prospect who had millions of followers on social media, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges related to a shooting at his home during a Thursday hearing in San Diego.

Williams, who is set to play for Penny Hardaway and Memphis next season, was arrested last week on charges of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a March 27 shooting outside his home. According to police, Williams fired a gun at a car full of people who had just left his residence. A search of Williams' home preceded the arrest.

"Five people got into a car and as they were driving away, shots were fired," according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department incident report. "The car was hit, but no one was hurt."

Williams' attorney, Troy P. Owens, said the incident unfolded after an "altercation" at Williams' home near San Diego.

Williams, ranked 34th in ESPN's 2023 recruiting class, had millions of followers on TikTok and Instagram before he deleted his accounts after his arrest. Last week, Memphis released a statement that said the school was "gathering more information."

Hardaway told The Commercial Appeal earlier this week that he "didn't have enough information" to comment on the case of Williams, a 6-foot-2 prospect.

Owens told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Williams appeared at his hearing on Thursday virtually due to security concerns. He is accused of violating California penal code Chapter 9, Section 245(a)(2), which involves "any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a firearm." Each count can carry up to four years in prison.

Williams' arrest continues a spate of gun-related problems that have rocked college basketball this year. In February, New Mexico State canceled its season and fired coach Greg Heiar after one of his players was involved in what police called a self-defense shooting. Multiple players and coaches from NMSU were connected to the aftermath of that incident, according to police and school investigations.

Also in February, police said Brandon Miller, the former Alabama star and a projected top-five pick in this summer's NBA draft, transported the weapon that was used in the killing of Jamea Jonae Harris that resulted in murder charges against former Alabama player Darius Miles and another man.

Eastern Michigan's Emoni Bates, who played at Memphis last year, was reinstated before the 2022-23 season after felony gun charges against him were dismissed following a plea deal.