Kentucky players CJ Fredrick and Daimion Collins entered the transfer portal on Friday morning, adding to the roster fluctuation in Lexington.

The two departures leave John Calipari with just three returnees certain to be on the team next season, with Ugonna Onyenso the current top returning scorer at 2.5 points per game.

Fredrick spent the first two seasons of his career at Iowa, earning a spot on the Big Ten's All-Freshman team and shooting 46.6% from 3 in 52 games with the Hawkeyes. His two seasons at Kentucky have been filled with injuries, missing all of the 2021-22 season with a torn hamstring and then dealing with finger and rib injuries this past season.

He appeared in 27 games this season, averaging 6.1 points.

Collins, a former McDonald's All American in the 2021 class, struggled to make an impact during his two seasons with the Wildcats. The 6-foot-9 power forward averaged 7.7 minutes over 52 games, putting up 2.4 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Fredrick and Collins join Sahvir Wheeler as former Kentucky players in the transfer portal, while Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Oscar Tshiebwe, Antonio Reeves and Chris Livingston all entered their names into the NBA draft. Tshiebwe, Reeves and Livingston maintained their college eligibility and have until May 31 to withdraw from the draft and return to college.

Calipari is bringing in the nation's No. 1 recruiting class, led by three of the top six prospects in the 2023 class: Justin Edwards, D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw.