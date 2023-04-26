Toledo guard RayJ Dennis, the MAC player of the year, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Dennis immediately becomes one of the best available players on the transfer market.

The 6-foot-2 Dennis averaged 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists last season, leading Toledo to a 27-8 record and Mid-American Conference regular-season championship. The Rockets won 17 games in a row before falling in the conference tournament title game to Kent State. He scored in double-figures every single game last season.

Dennis began his college career at Boise State, spending two years with the Broncos before transferring to Toledo. He averaged 6.2 points during his time at Boise, improving to 16.2 points over his last two seasons at Toledo. His biggest step forward came as a shooter, as he went from shooting 27.6% from 3-point range as a freshman and sophomore to 34.9% as a junior and senior.

Dennis also entered his name into the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He has until May 31 to withdraw and return to college.