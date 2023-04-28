Northwestern coach Chris Collins is finalizing a three-year contract extension with the school after guiding the team to its second-ever NCAA tournament appearance, sources told ESPN.

Collins, who won Big Ten Coach of the Year honors this past season, has led the program since 2013. After Northwestern made its first NCAA tournament appearance in 2017, Collins received a contract extension through the 2024-25 season. He is 153-161 overall at the school.

Northwestern endured five consecutive losing seasons after its tournament breakthrough and was picked to finish at the bottom of the Big Ten. But the Wildcats won 12 conference games, the most in team history, and finished second in the standings. Northwestern beat Boise State in the first round of the NCAA tournament before falling to UCLA.

Collins' extension comes as Northwestern awaits decisions from All-Big Ten guards Boo Buie and Chase Audige, who both declared for the NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility. Buie earned first-team All-Big Ten honors, while Audige was a second-team selection and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

The son of NBA coach Doug Collins, Chris grew up near Northwestern's campus and played guard at Duke before serving as a Duke assistant from 2000 to 2013.