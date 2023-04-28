Ron Holland, the No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class, announced Friday he's decommitting from Texas and reopening his recruitment.

Holland posted a message on social media.

"I want to take this time to thank head coach [Rodney Terry] and the entire Texas coaching staff for their consideration, I would also like to thank the Longhorn Nation for all their love and support," he wrote. "While this has been a difficult process, I have decided to decommit from University of Texas and reopen my recruitment. Texas will still be one of my top schools of choice."

When Holland committed to Texas in early November, he chose the Longhorns after also visiting Arkansas and UCLA.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Duncanville High School (Texas), Holland steadily rose up the rankings last spring and summer before finishing just behind top prospect Isaiah Collier in the final 2023 rankings.

He's one of the best defensive players in the class and an elite two-way player who won two gold medals with USA Basketball. Holland started six games at the FIBA U16 Americas in 2021, averaging 19.0 points and 10.2 rebounds, then started all seven games at the FIBA U17 World Championships last summer, averaging 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Last spring and summer with the Drive Nation grassroots program, Holland averaged 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Holland solidified his status among the current crop of seniors with stellar showings at the McDonald's All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit this spring. He had 11 points and six rebounds at the McDonald's game and then went for 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists at the Hoop Summit.

Rodney Terry and the Longhorns have now lost both 2023 commits, with top-50 recruit A.J. Johnson announcing earlier this month he was signing with the Illawarra Hawks of Australia's National Basketball League. They've reloaded with the additions of transfers Max Abmas (Oral Roberts) and Kadin Shedrick (Virginia), but Holland's departure leaves them short on the wings.