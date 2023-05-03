North Texas transfer Tylor Perry, one of the best available basketball players in the portal, announced his commitment to Kansas State on Tuesday night.

Perry chose the Wildcats over Florida, Ole Miss and Texas Tech.

A 5-foot-11 guard, Perry was named Conference USA Player of the Year and led North Texas to a 31-7 record and an NIT championship. He averaged 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season, shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line. Perry ranked fourth nationally in 3-pointers made and inside the top 20 in 3-point percentage.

Perry also earned NIT Most Outstanding Player honors after scoring at least 20 points in four of the five tournament games.

As a junior, Perry started just one game but was still named first-team all-conference and won Sixth Man of the Year in the league after averaging 13.5 points and shooting 41.4% from 3.

Perry began his career with two seasons at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

At Kansas State, he will be reunited with assistant coach Jareem Dowling, who coached Perry at North Texas.

Perry will help replace Markquis Nowell, the All-American guard and NCAA tournament breakout star. Nowell and Keyontae Johnson helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in Jerome Tang's first season at the helm.