North Carolina transfer Caleb Love is no longer committed to Michigan and has reopened his recruitment, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Love committed to the Wolverines last month, but sources told ESPN there was an admissions issue related to credits transferring.

The St. Louis native now becomes the best available player in the men's basketball transfer portal. He initially chose Michigan over home-state Missouri.

A 6-foot-4 junior guard, Love averaged a career-high 16.7 points last season, shooting 37.8% from the field and contributing 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

The former five-star recruit boosted his stock during North Carolina's run to the national championship game in 2022, averaging 18.8 points in six NCAA tournament games. He scored 30 points and made six 3-pointers against UCLA in the Sweet 16, then had 28 points against Duke in the Final Four.

Instead of entering the NBA draft, Love returned to the Tar Heels for another season, alongside three other starters from the 2022 title-game team. But after opening the season ranked No. 1, North Carolina proceeded to finish 20-13 and miss the NCAA tournament.

Michigan has had a difficult offseason rebuilding its roster after losing starters Jett Howard and Kobe Bufkin to the NBA draft and star big man Hunter Dickinson to Kansas via the transfer portal. Juwan Howard has landed two transfers -- Tray Jackson (Seton Hall) and Nimari Burnett (Alabama) -- this spring, but also recently hosted Toledo transfer RayJ Dennis.

247 Sports first reported Love's decommitment from the Wolverines.