Florida Atlantic junior guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin -- catalysts of the Owls' 2023 Final Four run -- told ESPN they are withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to FAU to anchor a preseason top-five team under coach Dusty May.

Davis and Martin were facing a midnight ET deadline Wednesday to remain in the June 22 NBA draft or return to college basketball.

Davis and Martin, who each had several NBA pre-draft workouts, return to an FAU program that'll be able to further showcase them for the 2024 draft, with a move to the American Athletic Conference and several nonleague games against national programs.

Davis and Martin both averaged over 13 points and five rebounds to lead FAU's remarkable run to the NCAA Final Four, where the Owls lost on a buzzer-beater to San Diego State in the national semifinal game.

Martin had workouts for Dallas, Boston, Chicago and the LA Clippers. Davis worked out for Boston, Sacramento, Milwaukee, Utah, Philadelphia and Indiana.