NBA champion Milt Wagner discusses what it's been like watching his grandson, D.J. Wagner, play in the McDonald's All American Game. (1:15)

Juju Watkins and D.J. Wagner conquered the basketball court in their high school careers, so the prom's royal court seems like a logical next step.

Watkins, the National Gatorade Player of the Year, led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 31-1 record and is signed to play for the USC Trojans. While Wagner, the McDonald's All-American Game MVP, led the Camden High Panthers to a 23-3 record and will suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats

More recently, Wagner suited up for his prom with Watkins.

Weeks before that, Wagner also made the cross-country trek to attend Sierra Canyon's prom with Watkins.

Basketball icon Lisa Leslie and LSU Tigers star Angel Reese left comments on the post that praised the duo.