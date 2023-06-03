Juju Watkins and D.J. Wagner conquered the basketball court in their high school careers, so the prom's royal court seems like a logical next step.
Watkins, the National Gatorade Player of the Year, led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to a 31-1 record and is signed to play for the USC Trojans. While Wagner, the McDonald's All-American Game MVP, led the Camden High Panthers to a 23-3 record and will suit up for the Kentucky Wildcats
More recently, Wagner suited up for his prom with Watkins.
Weeks before that, Wagner also made the cross-country trek to attend Sierra Canyon's prom with Watkins.
Basketball icon Lisa Leslie and LSU Tigers star Angel Reese left comments on the post that praised the duo.