Top-30 senior Simeon Wilcher decommitted from North Carolina on Tuesday, sources told ESPN, confirming reports.

Wilcher's decision comes just over a week after top-10 guard Elliot Cadeau announced his plans to reclassify into the 2023 class and play for the Tar Heels next season.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-3 guard from Roselle Catholic High School (New Jersey), initially committed to North Carolina in October of 2021. At the time, he was the first five-star prospect to commit to Hubert Davis following Roy Williams' retirement earlier that year.

When Wilcher originally picked the Tar Heels, he chose them over Nebraska and an offer from Overtime Elite. Sources expect St. John's to be involved this time around.

Without Wilcher in the fold, North Carolina is still well-stocked on the perimeter. Cadeau will likely start at the point guard spot immediately, while returning starter R.J. Davis will play alongside him in the backcourt. Transfers Cormac Ryan (Notre Dame) and Harrison Ingram (Stanford) will also pushing for starting jobs.

The North Carolina affiliate of 247 Sports first reported news of Wilcher's decision.