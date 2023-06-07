UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin, the best men's basketball guard remaining in the portal, told ESPN on Wednesday he has committed to Florida.

Pullin chose the Gators over LSU after visiting both schools in the past week.

"Ultimately, I saw it as the best fit for me moving forward," he said. "It was a system that fit me and catered toward the style of play [I wanted]. They expressed needing a point guard, a playmaking kind of point guard. Someone capable of running the team."

Pullin spent the past four seasons at UC Riverside, but became one of the more sought-after transfers when he withdrew from the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal. He is coming off a first-team All-Big West season, averaging 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 39.4% from 3-point range. He steadily increased his scoring production in each of his four seasons with Riverside, going from 4.1 points as a freshman to 12.1 as a sophomore and 14.3 as a junior before averaging a career high as a senior.

Pullin, who helped lead the Highlanders to the best Division I season in program history in 2022-23, had 17 points and six rebounds to open the campaign against Colorado, while also putting up 21 points against Oregon and 30 against Portland. He had 24 points and five assists in a conference tournament loss to UC Santa Barbara.

The 6-foot-4 California native is the fifth transfer addition for Todd Golden this offseason, following EJ Jarvis (Yale), Walter Clayton Jr. (Iona), Micah Handlogten (Marshall) and Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall). Pullin is likely to start at the point guard position immediately, joined on the perimeter by Clayton and returning starters Riley Kugel (9.9 PPG) and Will Richard (10.4 PPG).

"You look at Florida's tradition, the culture around there, the staff and players. I saw myself fitting in with them. There's a connection there," Pullin said. "They wanted a guy that can come in and impact winning from day one."

Pullin, who was represented in the NBA draft and transfer processes by Scott Nichols of Rize Management, said his name, image and likeness potential in Gainesville was part of the decision.

"NIL is a factor now that athletes can get compensated," he said. "My agent Scott helped me a lot during this process, helped me with the NIL stuff. He helped me maximize my NIL opportunity."