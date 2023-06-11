Three players on the Arkansas State men's basketball team were arrested Saturday on a theft charge.

Dyondre Dominguez, Julian Lual and Terrance Ford were booked Saturday night on a charge of theft of $1,000 or less, according to Craighead County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office online records. They were all released about two hours later.

"The Athletics Department and Coach [Bryan] Hodgson are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering all the information," Arkansas State said in a statement. "Once all the details have been obtained, the matter will be addressed in an appropriate manner."

Lual and Ford both played their first seasons for the Red Wolves in 2022-23, while Dominguez joined the team as a transfer from UMass in April.