After leading Connecticut to a national title, Dan Hurley has agreed to a new six-year contract that guarantees him nearly $33 million and puts him among the highest-paid coaches in men's basketball, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Hurley's new deal keeps him under contract through the 2028-29 season and includes incentives for athletic and academic success that could push the full value of the deal even higher, sources said.

Hurley, who developed a reputation as one of the nation's top program builders at Wagner, Rhode Island and UConn, resurrected a Huskies program that had fallen into irrelevancy. After reestablishing UConn as a Big East power upon the school's reentry into the conference in 2020, Hurley delivered the program's fifth national championship with a dominant March run that culminated with a title victory over San Diego State in April.

Despite losing three players expected to be selected in Thursday's NBA draft -- guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr. and center Adama Sanogo -- the Huskies are expected to be a preseason top-10 team again in 2023-24. UConn has two sophomore 2024 first-round picks in center Donovan Clingan and forward Alex Karaban.

In his five seasons at UConn, Hurley has gone 104-55 (.654) and reached the NCAA tournament in three consecutive seasons. He is 255-160 (.614) in 13 Division I seasons since finishing a nine-year run as a high school coach at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark, New Jersey.

Hurley is part of one of the most famous coaching families in basketball, including his father, Naismith Hall of Famer Bob Hurley Sr., the retired coach at St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, New Jersey, and older brother, Bobby, the coach at Arizona State.