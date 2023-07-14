Check out Jahvon Quinerly's to plays from last season. (1:59)

Point guard Jahvon Quinerly, who entered the transfer portal last month, said on social media on Thursday that he'll play for Memphis this season.

Because Quinerly is a graduate transfer, he won't need a waiver and can play immediately for the Tigers.

Quinerly, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2018, started his college career with one season at Villanova before transferring to Alabama.

He averaged 12.9 points during his first campaign in Tuscaloosa, then started 27 games as a junior and averaged 13.8 points and 4.2 assists.

After tearing his ACL in March 2022, Quinerly moved to the bench this past season -- but coach Nate Oats inserted him into the starting lineup for the SEC and NCAA tournaments. Over his final nine games, he averaged 14.4 points and 4.0 assists, shooting nearly 38% from 3-point range.