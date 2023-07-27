Duke's Jon Scheyer is hiring Oklahoma assistant Emanuel Dildy to his staff, sources told ESPN.

Dildy will replace Amile Jefferson, who left earlier this month to join the Boston Celtics' staff.

An assistant coach under Porter Moser at Oklahoma the last two seasons, Dildy was promoted to associate head coach earlier this offseason. The Chicago native spent the previous three seasons under Chris Collins at Northwestern and has made coaching stops at Valparaiso, Loyola Chicago (also under Moser), Missouri, Eastern Illinois and Kennedy-King College.

Dildy's hire continues the trend of Scheyer being willing to go outside the Duke family to fill his staff, something Mike Krzyzewski was reticent to do. It started last spring, when Scheyer hired Kentucky's Jai Lucas as an assistant coach.

Along with Lucas, Dildy joins former players Chris Carrawell and Will Avery, who was named an assistant coach earlier this month, on Scheyer's staff.

Duke is No. 2 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25 and opens the season on Nov. 6 at home against Dartmouth.